Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 10,507 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,507 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $16,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,231,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 304,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,945,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $152.61 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.80 and a one year high of $183.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.63 and its 200 day moving average is $159.44. The stock has a market cap of $76.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

MMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

