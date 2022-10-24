Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 11,654 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,654 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $18,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,989,404,000 after acquiring an additional 326,891 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,555,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,637,608,000 after acquiring an additional 259,383 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,566,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,600,000 after acquiring an additional 139,061 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,806,000 after acquiring an additional 342,982 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,190,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,567,000 after acquiring an additional 321,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD opened at $240.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.82 and its 200-day moving average is $244.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $273.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.22.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

