Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $15.35 Million Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 1,234.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.21% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $15,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,938 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,042,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,979.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 397,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,556,000 after acquiring an additional 378,434 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,302,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3,003.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 372,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after acquiring an additional 360,386 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

Shares of WSC opened at $38.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.58. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $44.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.48 and a 200-day moving average of $37.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $581.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.32 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 13.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other news, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $169,942.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $169,942.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $4,136,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,646,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,472,144.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,742 shares of company stock valued at $9,806,222 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

