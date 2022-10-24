Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 237,016 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 276.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 237,016 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $14,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 307.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 4.4 %

Dell Technologies stock opened at $36.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.54. The company has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 305.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.73.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

