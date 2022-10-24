Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock Holdings Lessened by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.22% of Axon Enterprise worth $14,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXON. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 68.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 16.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 4.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 655,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,327,000 after acquiring an additional 17,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $128.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 65.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.49 and a 12 month high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.96 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $142,885.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,651,505.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $142,885.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,651,505.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $946,154.79. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 281,883 shares in the company, valued at $33,918,981.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AXON shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.22.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

