Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $14.52 Million Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,671 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Seagen were worth $14,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 4.2% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Seagen by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $126.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.17 and a 200 day moving average of $151.76. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 0.67. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.43 and a twelve month high of $192.79.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.77 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 41.61%. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SGEN shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Seagen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $179.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim set a $204.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.21.

In other Seagen news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 1,639 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $278,990.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,038 shares in the company, valued at $14,985,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $300,438.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,338,652.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $278,990.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,985,828.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,988,368. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

