Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stock Position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 516,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 2.84% of OptimizeRx worth $14,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRX. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 4.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 8.4% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 40,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 6.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $15.03 on Monday. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $99.18. The company has a market capitalization of $272.82 million, a PE ratio of -38.54 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.28.

OptimizeRx ( NASDAQ:OPRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $13.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OPRX. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on OptimizeRx from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on OptimizeRx from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered OptimizeRx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on OptimizeRx from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

In related news, CFO Edward Stelmakh purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.43 per share, with a total value of $46,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Edward Stelmakh purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.43 per share, with a total value of $46,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William J. Febbo bought 10,700 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.29 per share, with a total value of $163,603.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 461,772 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,493.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $469,782. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

