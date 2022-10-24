Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Holdings Boosted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,267,719 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,228 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $14,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,501,475,000 after acquiring an additional 26,707,784 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,771,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $418,988,000 after acquiring an additional 436,777 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,015,262 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $389,189,000 after acquiring an additional 372,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,002,015 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,400 shares during the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.77.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F opened at $12.02 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average of $13.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.