Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 7,100 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 1.36% of Heska worth $13,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Heska during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Heska by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 173,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,041,000 after purchasing an additional 25,514 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Heska by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Heska by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Heska by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSKA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Heska to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Heska from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heska has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Heska Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA opened at $68.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.40. Heska Co. has a 1 year low of $67.60 and a 1 year high of $236.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 5.50.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Heska had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $64.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.26 million. Equities analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

