Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,827 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Aflac were worth $13,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Insider Activity

Aflac Price Performance

In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,326.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,454. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $60.30 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.