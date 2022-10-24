Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $13,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,495,000 after buying an additional 144,984 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 737,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,438,000 after buying an additional 19,083 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,557,000 after buying an additional 43,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,498,000 after buying an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZO has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,395.13.

In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total transaction of $4,726,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,878. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total transaction of $4,726,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,878. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,209 shares of company stock valued at $76,468,400. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,287.11 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,703.32 and a 12 month high of $2,362.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,201.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2,134.46. The company has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $35.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.22 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

