Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 757 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $18,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.1% in the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 39,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 38.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 419.2% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 57.0% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of BLK stock opened at $589.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The company has a market capitalization of $88.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $631.40 and its 200 day moving average is $640.18.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $714.43.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

