3,243 Shares in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter worth $244,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 31.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter worth $124,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 69.9% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AOS. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

A. O. Smith Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE AOS opened at $49.55 on Monday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.58.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.82 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also

