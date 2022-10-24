BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 1.8 %

DMB opened at $10.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.52. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $15.94.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 19th.

(Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

Featured Stories

