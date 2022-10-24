Centaurus Financial Inc. Trims Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of FPE opened at $16.30 on Monday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $20.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.68.

