VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HYD. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 70.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 13,086 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Innova Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 46.7% during the first quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 39,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veery Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 39,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $49.07 on Monday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $48.98 and a 12 month high of $62.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.48.

