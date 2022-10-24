Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 2,711 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 63.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 49.2% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on OMC. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, ING Group assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.70.

In related news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at $9,239,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OMC opened at $69.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.81. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

