Centaurus Financial Inc. Takes $195,000 Position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 21.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 982,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,645,000 after purchasing an additional 173,541 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 11.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,589,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,125,000 after purchasing an additional 159,555 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Safehold in the first quarter worth about $7,233,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Safehold in the first quarter worth about $6,931,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 118.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 61,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAFE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Safehold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Safehold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Safehold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

NYSE:SAFE opened at $24.82 on Monday. Safehold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $80.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.25.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). Safehold had a net margin of 39.65% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $64.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.93 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.51%.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

