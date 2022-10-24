Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $197,000 Stock Position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IHE. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000.

IHE opened at $173.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.80. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1 year low of $166.99 and a 1 year high of $202.77.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

