Centaurus Financial Inc. Takes $203,000 Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at about $423,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,973,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. 4J Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at about $531,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,050,000.
iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 2.9 %
BATS IFRA opened at $33.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.10.
