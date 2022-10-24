Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $198,000 Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Abiomed during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Abiomed by 72.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Abiomed by 5,350.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Abiomed news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,078,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abiomed news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total transaction of $127,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,170.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABMD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Abiomed from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.83.

ABMD opened at $252.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.05, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $260.82 and a 200 day moving average of $266.60. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.85 and a fifty-two week high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $277.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.46 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

