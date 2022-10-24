Lincoln National Corp Purchases 594 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 141,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

MAIN opened at $34.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.42. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $47.13.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.34 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 79.82% and a return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAIN. TheStreet lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

