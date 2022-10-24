Lincoln National Corp Decreases Stock Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Lincoln National Corp cut its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 596.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 126.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the first quarter valued at $236,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II stock opened at $16.82 on Monday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $43.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.31.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

