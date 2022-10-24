Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.59-$13.89 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.48 billion-$14.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.57 billion. Intuit also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.14-$1.20 EPS.
Intuit Stock Up 2.3 %
INTU opened at $410.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $423.51 and a 200-day moving average of $418.33. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $115.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.19.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $540.11.
In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total transaction of $827,656.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,862. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 39.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Intuit by 8.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Intuit by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
