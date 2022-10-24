UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $21.85-$22.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $635.00 to $615.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $595.11.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $530.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $522.00 and its 200 day moving average is $513.91. The firm has a market cap of $496.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $436.00 and a one year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,675 shares of company stock valued at $68,445,568 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,276 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

