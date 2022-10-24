Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.14-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.48 billion-$2.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.51 billion. Intuit also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.59-$13.89 EPS.
Intuit Stock Performance
Intuit stock opened at $410.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $423.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $418.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $115.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intuit will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Intuit from $585.00 to $502.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $540.11.
Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit
In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total value of $827,656.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $623,862. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth $210,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 833.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Intuit by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 988,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $380,994,000 after acquiring an additional 129,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 5,681.5% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 39,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,398,000 after acquiring an additional 39,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
