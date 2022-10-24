Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.14-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.48 billion-$2.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.51 billion. Intuit also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.59-$13.89 EPS.

Intuit Stock Performance

Intuit stock opened at $410.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $423.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $418.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $115.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intuit will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Intuit from $585.00 to $502.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $540.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total value of $827,656.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $623,862. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth $210,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 833.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Intuit by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 988,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $380,994,000 after acquiring an additional 129,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 5,681.5% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 39,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,398,000 after acquiring an additional 39,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

