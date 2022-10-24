Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $842,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 58.1% during the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 31,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,117,000 after buying an additional 11,628 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $277.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.79. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $260.46 and a 12-month high of $374.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

