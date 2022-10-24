Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF stock opened at $21.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average of $24.44. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $32.37.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

