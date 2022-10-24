Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in Zoetis by 469.2% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Zoetis by 713.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.14.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTS opened at $144.51 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.87 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.12 and a 200-day moving average of $167.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

