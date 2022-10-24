Belpointe Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,852 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 348.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IRT shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.28.

IRT opened at $15.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.97. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.04 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

