Belpointe Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,076 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

ONEOK Trading Up 1.2 %

OKE opened at $55.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.09. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also

