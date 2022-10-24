Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 8,225 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,225 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWBI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 648.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 559,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after buying an additional 485,152 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2,187.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 486,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 465,566 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 550.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 289,100 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 607.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 195,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 168,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 460,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 147,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SWBI opened at $10.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.11 million, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.45. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $24.26.

Smith & Wesson Brands Announces Dividend

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.78 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWBI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smith & Wesson Brands

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $29,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,197.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $29,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,197.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $31,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,110.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $90,945 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

