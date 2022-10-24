Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of QYLD opened at $16.04 on Monday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $23.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.86.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.34%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.