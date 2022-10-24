Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 547 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,083 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBNY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 236.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBNY. TheStreet downgraded Signature Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Signature Bank from $256.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group cut their price target on Signature Bank from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.14.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $137.97 on Monday. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $135.10 and a 1-year high of $374.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

