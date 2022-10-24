Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,794 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 86.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,331 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHEL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $52.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $189.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.34 and a 200-day moving average of $53.59. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $61.67.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.13. Shell had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $103.08 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Shell’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ING Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,121.63.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

