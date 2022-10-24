Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after buying an additional 10,582 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $598,000. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.79.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $113.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.11. The company has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.