Financial Advisory Service Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. trimmed its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. owned 0.19% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth $138,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth $773,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 706.8% in the second quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 63,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 56,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 8,758 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock opened at $48.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.92. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.24 and a 12 month high of $55.10.

