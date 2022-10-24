Financial Advisory Service Inc. Acquires 169 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,274,000 after buying an additional 943,694 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13,709.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 612,689 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after buying an additional 353,706 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $176.17 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.80.

