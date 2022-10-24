Financial Advisory Service Inc. Invests $254,000 in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Evergy by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Evergy by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 71,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 42,689 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Evergy Stock Up 1.6 %

Evergy stock opened at $57.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.55. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $73.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.49.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 64.51%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

