The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.95.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.5 %

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $204.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.28. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.40). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

