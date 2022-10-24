Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $283,000 Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 6,455.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,513,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,404 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 60.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 195.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cardinal Health to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.30.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 2.4 %

Cardinal Health stock opened at $72.50 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $72.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.88 and its 200-day moving average is $61.19. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile



Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

