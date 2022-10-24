Financial Advisory Service Inc. Sells 161 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lessened its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,982,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,068,764,000 after buying an additional 824,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in American Tower by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,339,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,683 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,944,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,151 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,213,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,560,871,000 after buying an additional 112,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,564,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,397,980,000 after buying an additional 450,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE AMT opened at $185.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.61. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $294.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 96.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.50.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

