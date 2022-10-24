Financial Advisory Service Inc. Sells 4,792 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lessened its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,792 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $35.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.78. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $52.50.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

