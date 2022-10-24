Financial Advisory Service Inc. Buys Shares of 8,550 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,908,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,106,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,613,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,795,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,199,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,946,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301,481 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 17.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,199,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244,814 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.92.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $31.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.18. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.81%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

