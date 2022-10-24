Financial Advisory Service Inc. Decreases Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lowered its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total value of $1,044,748.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,848,678.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total value of $1,044,748.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,236 shares in the company, valued at $11,848,678.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,117 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,788. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ stock opened at $222.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 718.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.59 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.01.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,032.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wedbush started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.64.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

