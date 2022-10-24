Financial Advisory Service Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV opened at $130.10 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

