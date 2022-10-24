Financial Advisory Service Inc. Invests $330,000 in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth $216,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 12.3% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 1.8% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 72,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 19.9% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

LEG stock opened at $31.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.27 and its 200-day moving average is $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.28 and a 1 year high of $48.37.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.97%.

Insider Transactions at Leggett & Platt

In related news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $1,070,032.53. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 852,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,570,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

