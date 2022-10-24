PNM Resources, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:PNM)

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of 0.347 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th.

PNM Resources has increased its dividend by an average of 23.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. PNM Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 52.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PNM Resources to earn $2.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.39 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.3%.

PNM Resources stock opened at $46.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.11. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $43.43 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.42.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. PNM Resources had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PNM Resources by 14.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 6.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the first quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the first quarter valued at about $966,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PNM Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

