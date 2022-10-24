Lincoln National Corp Purchases 913 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 461.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ESGV opened at $64.35 on Monday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $60.74 and a 1-year high of $88.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.20.

