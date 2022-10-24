Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Markel were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Markel by 500.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Markel in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Markel in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Markel in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Markel by 300.0% in the second quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 83 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,213.86 per share, with a total value of $100,750.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,450.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 83 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,213.86 per share, with a total value of $100,750.38. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,450.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,202.46 per share, for a total transaction of $60,123.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 181 shares of company stock valued at $218,307 over the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MKL shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Markel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.00.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,120.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $1,064.09 and a 52-week high of $1,519.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,172.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,275.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 636.83 and a beta of 0.73.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $13.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.43 by ($7.65). Markel had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $19.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 67.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

